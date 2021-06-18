Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,202,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.