Jeffrey W. Baumgartner Sells 1,317 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRUS opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

