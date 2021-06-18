Jeffrey W. Baumgartner Sells 1,317 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CRUS opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
