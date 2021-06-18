Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $105,360.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.50 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

