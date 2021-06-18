Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $105,360.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.50 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
