Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Sells $98,094.20 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $98,094.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,423,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $72,787.55.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Medallia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

