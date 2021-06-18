Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $87,633.90 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

