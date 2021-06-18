PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Plans $1.46 Dividend

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.4583 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PPCCY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.