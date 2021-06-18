Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

