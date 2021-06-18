Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.06 on Friday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $874.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,806.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

