PAC Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,205.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $99.73 million and $106,205.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001474 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00335739 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009101 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,663,735,599 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.