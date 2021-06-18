Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of CDXS opened at $19.64 on Friday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold 122,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

