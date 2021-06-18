JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Underweight

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.