Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

SAIA opened at $201.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

