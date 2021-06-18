BMO Capital Markets Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $630.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.09.

ADBE stock opened at $551.36 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $413.00 and a twelve month high of $561.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

