Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

