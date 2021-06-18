Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,241 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

