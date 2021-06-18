Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

