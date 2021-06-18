Critical Contrast: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corvus Gold and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gold Fields 0 3 2 0 2.40

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 102.87%. Gold Fields has a consensus target price of $12.01, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -26.70 Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.13 $723.00 million $1.00 9.36

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.