Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. WBI Investments bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,794,000 after buying an additional 303,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

