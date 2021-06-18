Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Decreases By 20.3%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 800,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tiptree by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tiptree by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

