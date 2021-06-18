Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

SHW opened at $269.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $184.34 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.