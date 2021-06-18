Traders Purchase High Volume of Texas Roadhouse Call Options (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,564 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,187% compared to the typical volume of 1,054 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.