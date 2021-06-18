Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Down 0.7%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 200,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 101,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

MGDPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

