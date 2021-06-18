CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 81,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average session volume of 11,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGGYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $796.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 46.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

