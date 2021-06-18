Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70.

About Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

