Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 2.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.64.

Atos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

