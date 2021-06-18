Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50.

On Monday, April 12th, James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $60.46 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,511.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

