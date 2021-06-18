Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.44. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

