Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.