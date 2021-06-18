Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.71. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

