57,430 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,594,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 605,479 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

