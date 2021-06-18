Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.07 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

