Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

FRC stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.17. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

