M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.06.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.