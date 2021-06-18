M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $33.82 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.