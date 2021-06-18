Glenview Trust Co Purchases 543 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $279.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.93 and a 1-year high of $279.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.