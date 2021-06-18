Glenview Trust Co Invests $206,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

