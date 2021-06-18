Glenview Trust Co Buys New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,048,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Deluxe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 147,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $43.76 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.