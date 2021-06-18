Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 32,363 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,363 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $195.14 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

