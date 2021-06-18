IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 214.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,038 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.57% of IGM Biosciences worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.71. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

