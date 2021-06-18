Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.68 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

