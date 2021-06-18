Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 734.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

