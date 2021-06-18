The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

