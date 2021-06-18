Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.