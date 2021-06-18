Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $44,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

