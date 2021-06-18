Critical Review: Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.39 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -102.60

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accelera Innovations and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

