Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

