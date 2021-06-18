Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,868 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 51.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS opened at $53.49 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.