Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 39,026 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,026 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cloudera by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,321. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

