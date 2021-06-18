Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,097 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

BATS IYT opened at $258.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.42. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

