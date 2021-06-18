Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 3,899 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

